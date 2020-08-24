Visa Gets OK For $5.3B Fintech Takeover From UK Watchdog

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 11:52 AM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Monday that it has cleared payment giant Visa's $5.3 billion planned acquisition of a U.S. financial technology startup after deciding that it will not harm competition in the domestic payments market. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has has concluded that Visa will face sufficient competition if it bought Plaid. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Competition and Markets Authority has concluded after an investigation that Visa International Service Association would continue to face sufficient competition in the U.K. market if it bought Plaid Inc. The San-Francisco-based fintech company offers so-called payment initiation services in Britain, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS