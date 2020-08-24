FCA Eyes Extending AML Reports To Crypto-Exchanges

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 1:30 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday that it wants to extend reporting requirements in its financial crime controls to include virtual currency exchanges and smaller investment companies as it seeks to bolster anti-money laundering defenses. The City regulator requires banks, building societies, investment advisers and other finance firms with a total annual revenue of £5 million ($6.6 million) or more to submit an annual financial crime report. The watchdog is now reconsidering the revenue threshold and proposes broadening its net to include companies "that carry on regulated activities that we consider potentially pose higher money laundering risk. "This extension will be...

