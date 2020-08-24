S&P Warns More Lloyd's Syndicates Likely To Close This Year

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 2:22 PM BST) -- More Lloyd's of London syndicates will probably close in the coming months as corporation management cracks down on "serial under-performers," ratings agency Standard & Poor's has warned. S&P said that syndicates that had failed to make an underwriting profit for more than three years would likely either withdraw from the market voluntarily, or under direction from Lloyd's. The specialist insurance market introduced a tough new performance regime two years ago called "decile 10," in which syndicates submit plans for their worst-performing 10% of business. Twelve syndicates have closed since 2015, including eight in the last two years, S&P said on Thursday....

