2 Firms Help Blackstone Strike $2.3B Deal For Takeda Unit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Blackstone Group, guided by Simpson Thacher and Anderson Mori, agreed on Monday to pay 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion) for Japanese over-the-counter medicine supplier Takeda Consumer Healthcare Co. Ltd., in a deal that represents Blackstone's second major acquisition in Japan's health care sector since 2019. The agreement adds to The Blackstone Group Inc.'s portfolio a company in TCHC that has been in business for more than six decades and provides over-the-counter medicines including flagship vitamin drug Alinamin, as well as other products like cold medicine Benza Block, according to a statement. In fiscal 2019, TCHC posted total revenues of over 60...

