NJ's Would-Be 1st Black Female Justice Gets Committee Nod

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey legislative committee on Monday unanimously advanced the state Supreme Court nomination of Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP partner Fabiana Pierre-Louis, who would be the first Black woman on the state's highest bench if confirmed by the full Senate. Pierre-Louis, 39, would also be the youngest voice on the bench, although New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee members said her experience as both a federal prosecutor and a private practitioner belied her youth. During her brief introductory address, Pierre-Louis also pointed to a work ethic that evolved from her upbringing in Brooklyn and New Jersey by Haitian immigrants with...

