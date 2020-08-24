Auto Insurer ERS Sees 810% Profit Boost From Lockdown

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 8:10 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London motor insurance underwriter ERS said Monday it recorded a profit of £28.2 million ($36.9 million) in the first six months of the year, a more than eightfold increase over the same time last year. Motor insurers have seen a one-off profit bounce this year as government orders for people to stay at home from late March meant fewer road accidents, and therefore fewer claims for insurers. ERS' half-year profit is up 810% from the same period last year, when it recorded £3.1 million. Ian Parker, chief executive of ERS, said there were signs that the benefit would be short-lived....

