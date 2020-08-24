Jones Day Women Say 'One Firm' Motto Backs Pay Bias Claim

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The former Jones Day lawyers accusing the firm of underpaying female associates said Friday the legal powerhouse's own slogan, "One Firm Worldwide," lends credence to their assertion that salary discrimination stemmed from a centralized decision-making body and impacted women firmwide. Although Jones Day has told the D.C. federal court that local office leaders are primarily in charge of deciding junior attorneys' salaries, the accusers said the firm's own motto — which features prominently on Jones Day's website and social media pages — undercuts this defense. Lawyers accusing Jones Day of paying female associates less than their male counterparts said the firm's trademarked...

