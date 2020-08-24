FERC Stands By Jurisdiction In Chesapeake Ch. 11

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is standing by its position that Chesapeake Energy needs its approval to ditch pipeline contracts in Chapter 11 proceedings, reiterating that it has concurrent jurisdiction over those contracts with bankruptcy courts. FERC on Friday rejected a rehearing request from Chesapeake Energy Marketing LLC, deciding the Natural Gas Act gives it say over whether to let the company out of a natural gas transportation agreement. Chesapeake argued the bankruptcy code deprives FERC of any veto power over the bankruptcy process, saying exceptions in the bankruptcy code do not extend to FERC-approved contracts. Rejecting a contract in bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS