Judge To Zoom Trial Asbestos Jury: 'Pay Attention, Please'

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Monday asked jurors watching an asbestos trial online to "pay attention, please," as a Honeywell corporate representative testified on whether the company is liable for causing a former custodian's mesothelioma, telling one juror to "imagine yourself being here in court." During a jury trial held via Zoom, Alameda Superior Court Judge Jo-Lynne Lee stopped the witness examination of Honeywell's corporate representative, Joel Cohen, and told a juror that he must listen. "You do need to be paying attention, please," the judge said. "You need to imagine yourself being here in court, so we do need you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS