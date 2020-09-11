M&A Atty Returns To Saul Ewing After Forming Boutique Firm

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- After taking a hiatus to form a boutique consulting and investment firm, a former Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP partner has returned to its transactions and corporate practice group, where he will continue to advise athletes and performers on their business ventures. Chad Williams, who was previously a partner at Saul Ewing for 5½ years before leaving in 2015 to form align5, returned as a partner to the firm's Philadelphia office, where he said he will resume working with businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and entertainers — now with the backing of a much larger firm. "I really didn't consider any other law firm because my...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS