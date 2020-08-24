Facebook Says It Will Pay $125M In Back Taxes To France

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Facebook said Monday it has reached a settlement to pay France €106 million ($125 million) in back taxes for 10 years starting in 2009 following an audit by the French tax authority of the social media company's local subsidiary. Facebook's French subsidiary has been the subject of an investigation by France's tax authority. (AP) A spokesperson for Facebook Inc., based in Menlo Park, California, told Law360 that agents of the French authority conducted an audit of the subsidiary's accounts covering the 2009-2018 period, leading to the payment agreement. The spokesperson didn't give further details of the audit or the agreement....

