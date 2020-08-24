Tobacco Groups Plan For Appeal In Premarket Review Row

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Cigar and tobacco industry groups urged a D.C. federal judge Monday to quickly enter a final judgment so they can decide whether to lodge an appeal to exclude manufacturers from the government's looming premarket application deadline for all new tobacco products. The three groups' motion, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not oppose, came just days after U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta issued an Aug. 20 order barring the FDA from enforcing premarket review requirements for premium cigars until the regulator considers a "streamlined" process for manufacturers to equate their products to older ones. According to the judge, the...

