FTC's Acting Competition Deputy Steps Into Role Full-Time

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced on Monday that the acting deputy director of the Bureau of Competition has been elevated to the role in an official capacity. Tara Isa Koslov, a two-decade veteran of the agency, has been the acting number-two at the bureau since March, when she joined the department after nearly two years as FTC Chairman Joseph Simons' chief of staff. "In her role as Deputy Director, Koslov oversees the Bureau's Compliance Division, Premerger Notification Office, and Office of Policy and Coordination, as well as the administrative backbone of the Bureau including the Operations and Litigation Support Division, Office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS