Dentists Warn Of 'Confusion' Over Health Breach Notice Rule

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission should work to ensure that any potential changes it plans to make to a little-used data breach rule include efforts to eliminate possible "confusion" relating to notification requirements, the American Dental Association has said. The association said in a Friday announcement that it had submitted comments to the FTC after the consumer protection agency announced in May it was considering changing its "Health Breach Notification Rule," a decade-old, little-used rule that requires certain companies handling health information to publicly report data breaches. The letter, dated Thursday, said the proposed rule doesn't apply to any company that is...

