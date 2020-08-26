Fox Rothschild Adds 7 Employment Attys In Denver

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has gained four partners, two counsel and an associate from Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP for its new Denver labor and employment shop. Partners Nikki H. Howell, Steven W. Moore, Stacy D. Mueller and Heidi K. Wilbur are joined by counsel Jill E. Moenius and Jessica D. Tsuda and associate Renee J. Sheyko. "What distinguished Fox in my mind was it had a really good combination — it had all the resources of a full service firm and had that platform, but at the same time, labor and employment is really respected here," Howell said Wednesday in...

