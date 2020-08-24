CBD Company Wants Out Of Veritas Cannabis TM Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida CBD company locked in litigation with a Colorado cannabis company over the name Veritas said Monday that its rival can't sue for trademark infringement because it doesn't actually have any claim to the brand. CBD company Veritas Farms Inc. told a Colorado federal judge that Veritas Fine Cannabis has included facts in its suit that make clear it can't claim common law trademark rights on the name, so the suit should be thrown out. Fine Cannabis says it has a common law trademark on the name "VERITAS" and on a "V" logo for providing information about cannabis. But that...

