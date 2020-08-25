Senate Bill Would Give FDA Authority To Recall Drugs

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat on the Senate's key oversight panel has floated legislation that would allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to force recalls of drugs instead of just proposing to companies that the products be taken off shelves. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., announced his bill, the Safe Drugs Act, on Monday, touting the legislation as a way to expand the FDA's authority and protect drug consumers. Peters, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said that the proposed legislation, S. 4492, would give the FDA the power to force drugs off of shelves....

