Ore. Pot Regulator Levies $75K In Fines Against 6 Businesses

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Oregon's cannabis regulator announced that it has approved settlements with six marijuana companies for various infractions, ranging from mislabeling products to selling marijuana items to an unlicensed wholesaler. The joint stipulations and settlements outlining the cannabis-related infractions and penalties are made public on a monthly basis by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, the agency that regulates the state's recreational marijuana market. The commission ratified the settlements at its meeting on Thursday, and the fines against all entities total approximately $75,000. Two of the entities with shared ownership, both doing business as Kaleafa, accounted for nearly half the fines assessed, both for...

