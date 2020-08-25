Okla. Marijuana Grower Sues Processor Over Unpaid $3.2M

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma medical marijuana grower accused a marijuana processor in state court of failing to pay more than $3.2 million it owes for the purchase of roughly 4,400 pounds of frozen buds. Grower Curl Creek Cannabis LLC told a Tulsa County court Aug. 19 that Helix Extract LLC and its owner Levi Chaffin reneged on an agreement to pay for 4,409 pounds of marijuana in the form of "fresh frozen flower" before the end of 2019. The cannabis companies inked an agreement in the early fall of 2019, shortly after a Curl Creek representative met with Chaffin in Helix's office in...

