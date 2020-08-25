Mont. High Court Says State Policy Undercut Solar Energy

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- In an effort to prevent a "renewables gold rush," Montana regulators wrongfully hindered solar development in the state by allowing a public utility to underpay small solar projects for energy, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled. In a split opinion Monday, the state justices affirmed a lower court ruling that sided with Montana Environmental Information Center, Vote Solar and other renewables groups. The majority held that the Montana Public Service Commission shouldn't have approved utility NorthWestern Energy's request to reduce the going rate for energy purchased from small, solar-qualifying facilities. Under federal and state law, utilities must compensate renewable energy producers...

