K&L Gates Accused Of Padding Health Center's Legal Bills

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Layton, Utah, health center is accusing K&L Gates LLP in a lawsuit of engaging in multiple deceptive billing practices while working for the health center, resulting in about $1.6 million in legal fees between May 2016 and October 2016. In the complaint filed Monday in Utah federal court, Chicora Life Center LC, a subsidiary of Chicora Garden Holdings, claimed that K&L Gates used several tactics to increase its billing for representing the bankrupt medical center in a Chapter 11 proceeding against the County of Charleston over a lease termination dispute. Chicora Life is managed solely by Douglas Durbano, a Utah lawyer...

