Pinsent Masons, Macfarlanes In £275M Hitachi Pension Deal

Law360, London (August 25, 2020, 12:13 PM BST) -- Japanese technology giant Hitachi has insured £275 million ($360 million) in U.K. pension liabilities with Legal & General, the insurer said on Tuesday, a deal that was advised by Pinsent Masons LLP and Macfarlanes LLP. The buy-in transaction for the Hitachi UK Pension Scheme was made possible because of "favorable market conditions," Legal & General said. Pricing for some types of bulk annuity transfers have been pushed down by 5% because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the financial markets, creating opportunities for struggling retirement plans to offload liabilities. It is the second such deal for Hitachi, which insured another...

