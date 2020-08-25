Ex-Minister Warns Of 'Huge' Bill For Online Pensions Project

Law360, London (August 25, 2020, 5:31 PM BST) -- Pension schemes could face multimillion-pound compliance bills as they prepare for the government's online savings "dashboard," designed to reunite savers with long-lost retirement pots, a former government minister warned on Tuesday. Steve Webb, the former pensions minister, said the government should "come clean about what is involved" in preparing data for the project. The website portal, a key plank of the Pensions Schemes Bill, will enable savers to search for lost or forgotten retirement pots. Insurers estimate that there are 1.6 million pension pots worth £19.4 billion ($25 billion) that are lying forgotten and unclaimed, as people change jobs or addresses. A consultation...

