Belgium Investigating Credit Suisse For Aiding Tax Evasion

Law360, London (August 25, 2020, 11:30 AM BST) -- Belgium is investigating Swiss bank Credit Suisse for possibly helping Belgian citizens hide money from the country's tax authorities, a federal prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday. Belgium said the investigation is based on files handed to investigators by French authorities amid concerns about 2,600 Credit Suisse clients. (iStock) The spokesman for Belgium's federal prosecutor, Eric Van Duyse, told Law360 that the investigation began in 2019 and is still gathering information. It is not clear whether charges will be filed against the bank or against any account holders. The probe is focused on activities that took place between 2003 and 2014, Van Duyse...

