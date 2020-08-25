3 Firms Lead $300M Infusion For Cybersecurity Co. ReliaQuest

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company ReliaQuest has received a capital injection of more than $300 million from a group led by private equity giant KKR, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement put together with help from Sidley Austin, Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins. The growth financing, led by KKR & Co. LP, also features participation from Ten Eleven Ventures and Brian Murphy, who is founder and CEO of ReliaQuest, according to a statement. Tampa, Florida-based ReliaQuest provides cybersecurity services for enterprise clients, including through a product called GreyMatter, which offers a cloud-based platform that uses artificial intelligence to consolidate, normalize and...

