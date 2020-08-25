Sierra Club, Others Sue To Stop Trump's Arctic Drilling Plans

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists have launched two separate suits seeking to strike down an environmental review underpinning the Trump administration's proposal to open up nearly 7 million more acres of federal land in northwest Alaska for oil and gas development. The Northern Alaska Environmental Center, the Sierra Club, the National Audubon Society, the Center For Biological Diversity and others urged an Alaska federal court on Monday to vacate and declare unlawful the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's final environmental impact statement and a planning document for the development of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The plan calls for 18.6 million of the 23.5 million-acre reserve...

