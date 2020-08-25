Former Acting USPTO Director Joins Haynes And Boone

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has landed the former acting director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office who also played a key role in drafting the America Invents Act, the firm said Tuesday. Joseph Matal, who previously served as the temporary head of the USPTO and as an associate solicitor, joined the firm's intellectual property practice in Washington, D.C. While he was still writing briefs for the USPTO up until the end of July, Matal told Law360 that the decision to switch to private practice was only a matter of time. "I had always planned to go back to a law...

