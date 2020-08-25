Lawmakers Urge EPA To Keep Methane Regs For Oil And Gas

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Nearly 90 House members, including two Republicans, urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday not to toss Obama-era regulations limiting planet-warming methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas infrastructure. The 85 Democrats and two Republicans asked EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to reconsider the change to the New Source Performance Standards, arguing it will cause "preventable damage to public health" and hurt the environment while putting the United States in "the back of the pack" on climate change leadership. They said it was particularly inappropriate to roll back emissions regulation during a pandemic where thousands of Americans are dying...

