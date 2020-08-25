CFPB Sues For Documents From Credit Repair Telemarketer

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued in Florida federal court Tuesday to enforce an investigative demand against an alleged telemarketing partner of Progrexion Marketing, which is accused of deceptively peddling credit repair services. The CFPB said OLP.com has refused to comply with a subpoena tied to the Progrexion case in Utah federal court, saying the company has thrown up vague objections to its requests for records and misinterpreted court orders. "These categories of documents go to the heart of the bureau's claims that, in order to generate sales of its credit repair services, Progrexion relied on OLP's deceptive bait advertising,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS