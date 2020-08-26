Grower Says Hemp Co. Tried To Duck $1.2M CBD Deal

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Colorado hemp supplier has claimed that natural ingredients manufacturer Layn USA Inc. and its affiliate improperly processed hemp samples in a spice grinder before testing their CBD content as part of a bid to duck a $1.2 million biomass deal. Moose Agricultural LLC said in its suit, which was removed to federal court on Aug. 20, that Layn and its affiliate Hemprise LLC tried to dodge the 2019 hemp supply agreement when a company representative required samples to be run through a spice grinder, which would lower their CBD content before they were sent to a lab for testing....

