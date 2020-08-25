Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Atty's Murder Plot Retrial Bid Fails For Lack Of Evidence

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A former criminal defense attorney who is serving life in prison for using his practice as a racketeering enterprise while facilitating murder and drug trafficking has failed to present any new evidence that would likely lead to an acquittal if he were retried, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo said that much of the new evidence submitted by the once-prominent criminal defense attorney Paul Bergrin is not actually "newly discovered" and that in the few instances where it is newly discovered, it probably would not produce an acquittal or even necessarily be admissible....

