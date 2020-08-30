Diversity Work Doesn't Have To Be Reserved For Partners

Law360 (August 30, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- In the first few months of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, with particularly vicious effects in American Black and Latinx communities. Following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others, millions of protesters participated in the Black Lives Matter movement. These events have led law firms and corporations alike to look inward and grapple with the question: When it comes to overcoming systemic racism, are we doing enough? Overwhelmingly, the answer is no. This summer, as co-chair of the New York office diversity committee at BakerHostetler, I grappled with how to effectively...

