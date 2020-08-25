FTC Lets $400M Gas Station Deal Proceed, With Conditions

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Israel-based Arko Holdings has agreed to shed some of its gas station portfolio in the United States in order to gain the Federal Trade Commission's approval of its $400 million plan to pick up Empire Petroleum Partners, the agency said Tuesday. The settlement — which will include the Delaware-based Empire giving up some assets as well — will end the FTC's objections to the deal and clear the way for the merger to close, with the newly combined company only seven gas stations poorer. As is often the agency's habit, its formal complaint against the proposed tie-up was made on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS