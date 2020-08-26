Chancery Keeps Alive $195M Gift Card Co. Sale Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor refused on Tuesday to toss a fraud suit filed by the buyer of gift card manufacturer PLI Holdings Inc. asserting it paid too much for the company after PLI hid its loss of Amazon as a major indirect customer before the $195 million transaction. In a 37-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. ruled that Swipe Acquisition Corp.'s suit against PLI's directors and other seller parties has sufficiently shown it may have been damaged by alleged misrepresentations in connection with the sale deal. In the suit filed last year, Swipe asserts it overpaid by at...

