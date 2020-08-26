HMRC Targets 12 Finance Firms Over Tax Evasion Suspicions

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 1:36 PM BST) -- The government has taken aim at 32 companies under its new legislation criminalizing the facilitation of tax evasion, including 12 providers of financial services, HM Treasury and Customs has said. HMRC said Tuesday that it has 10 live investigations running under the Corporate Criminal Offences framework, with another 22 potential investigations under review. Twelve of 12 of the active and potential investigations are into financial services companies, HMRC said. "Organizations must take their responsibilities seriously and put in place reasonable procedures to stop the facilitation of tax evasion," HMRC said. "This is not about simply increasing the number of corporate prosecutions, but changing...

