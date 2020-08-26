Late FCA Disclosures Force Judge To Delay LC&F Probe

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 12:34 PM BST) -- A judge investigating the Financial Conduct Authority's handling of collapsed investment company London Capital & Finance has delayed publication of her findings after she said the watchdog had dragged its heels over disclosing 3,500 additional documents. High Court Judge Elizabeth Gloster said in a letter to the head of the FCA, which the regulator published on Tuesday, that she expects to complete a final report into its supervision of the mini-bond vendor by Nov. 28. She has accused the regulator of "unacceptable" behavior. Gloster's deadline had been July 10, but she wrote to the FCA on May 15 saying that her final...

