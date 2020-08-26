Nigerian Politician's £117M Fraud Exaggerated, Lawyer Says

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 4:50 PM BST) -- Lawyers for a Nigerian politician jailed for stealing millions from the public purse told a judge on Monday that demands by the prosecution for him to repay approximately £117 million ($154 million) are based on "hyperbole" rather than evidence. Ivan Krolick — counsel for James Ibori, who was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison in 2012 after he pled guilty to a £50 million fraud — said the attempt to claw back the money is based on inadequate evidence of the money he allegedly made from his crimes. "There has been a great deal of hyperbole in this case, there has...

