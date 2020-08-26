Navajo Man Executed Despite Tribe's Calls For Clemency

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT) -- Navajo citizen Lezmond Mitchell was executed at an Indiana federal prison Wednesday for a 2001 double murder, a sentence carried out over the objections of many tribal advocates and the Navajo Nation itself, which opposes the death penalty. Mitchell was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Penitentiary, Terre Haute, according to a statement from U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. He was given an injection of pentobarbital. Mitchell was sentenced to death after confessing that he and an accomplice had killed a 63-year-old woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter on the Navajo reservation in 2001, according to the DOJ....

