Supreme Court Denies Stay Of Navajo Man's Execution

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night denied Navajo citizen Lezmond Mitchell's application to stay his execution, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, on his conviction for a double murder on the Navajo Nation in 2001. Mitchell had sought to reopen his case in light of the 2017 Supreme Court decision in Peña-Rodriguez v. Colorado. That decision supported his position that Arizona district court rules can't bar him from interviewing his jury over concerns of racial bias, Mitchell claimed. But Tuesday's denial did not mention Peña-Rodriguez, focusing instead on a provision of the Federal Death Penalty Act, which states that the federal...

