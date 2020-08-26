Greenberg Traurig Scorches Gibson Dunn In Hotel Sale Trial

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney who represents a would-be buyer in a stalled $5.8 billion sale of 15 high-end U.S. hotels testified Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court that he was "stunned and angry" that Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP didn't disclose potentially deal jeopardizing litigation sooner. Robert J. Ivanhoe, Greenberg vice president and buyer real estate counsel to Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., said during a trial over a suit to compel a closing that he "strongly admonished" a Gibson Dunn attorney "for the withholding in all of this, the surprise ... at this late and critical stage" upon learning...

