Triton Lobs $447M Take-Private Bid For Swedish IT Biz

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Triton, guided by Roschier Advokatbyrå AB, on Wednesday launched a 3.9 billion Swedish krona ($447 million) take-private offer for Swedish information technology consultancy HiQ International, which is steered by law firm Setterwalls Advokatbyrå. Triton, through its Triton Fund V, said it's willing to pay 70 Swedish krona in cash per HiQ International AB share, a 33% bump on HiQ's average trading price over the last 30 days. HiQ's shares currently trade on Nasdaq Stockholm MidCap. Triton highlighted HiQ's position in Nordic markets and its expertise in application development. HiQ is a management and IT consulting company that offers...

