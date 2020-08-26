Ledgewood Guides $750M IPO For Fintech-Focused SPAC

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- FTAC Olympus Acquisition, the fourth blank-check company formed by the management of financial services business The Bancorp, has raised $750 million through an initial public offering guided by Ledgewood, with plans to invest in entities within the technology and financial services sectors. The special-purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, priced its IPO late Tuesday, according to a statement. It was expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday, although as of the afternoon its shares were not yet trading. A representative for the company did not immediately respond to a request for further information. FTAC is offering 75 million...

