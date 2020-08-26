Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Sealy's Mattress Design Patent Loss

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightfully found that a claim in each of two Sealy design patents tied to its Stearns & Foster mattress is obvious, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday. The three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decisions rejecting one claim in each patent during inter partes reexaminations requested by SSB Manufacturing Co. — formerly known as Simmons Bedding Co. One patent is for a "mattress design" and the other for a "Euro-top mattress design." According to Sealy, the mattress marketplace "was stocked full of white or otherwise monochromatic mattress designs" and the products tied to these patents changed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS