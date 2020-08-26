Payment Services Co. Adds $30M To Series B Round

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Payments infrastructure software as a service company Finix said Wednesday that it added $30 million on top of its previously announced $45 million Series B financing, and that it will use the proceeds to add employees and continue to grow its business. San Francisco-based Finix Payments Inc. said in a statement that Lightspeed Venture Partners and American Express Ventures participated in the latest funding and that the company has now raised $96 million total. "Businesses everywhere are turning to digital payments and [software as a service] tools to manage the challenges and changes brought on by the pandemic," said Richie Serna,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS