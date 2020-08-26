Okla. Pot Regulators Say Testing Lab Falsified Results

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's Medical Marijuana Authority wants to strip an Oklahoma City cannabis testing lab of its license, saying the lab's director has falsified dozens of results and allowed medical marijuana containing lead and dangerous bacteria into the marketplace. The Medical Marijuana Authority, which is part of Oklahoma's State Department of Health, filed a petition Friday asking an administrative law judge to revoke the license of FAST Laboratories of Oklahoma City LLC. The lab's director, Kyle Felling, admitted to altering results for medical marijuana, which the agency says involved giving passing results for pot that either should have failed or had never been...

