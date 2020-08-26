EPA Can't Claim Immunity Over Flint Water Crisis Response

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency isn't immune from claims it acted negligently during the lead-poisoning crisis in Flint, Michigan, that started after the city switched drinking water systems in 2014, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy handed down an 86-page opinion refusing to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 150 Flint residents led by named plaintiff LeeAnne Walters. The EPA had argued that it is immune from the claims under a provision of the Federal Tort Claims Act that exempts the government from liability for actions that are "discretionary in nature." The court...

