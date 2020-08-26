SEC Says Fla. Adviser Conned Investors Out Of $2M

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based investment adviser and its owner have had their assets frozen and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking penalties for allegedly bilking investors out of almost $2 million since 2015. Coral Gables Asset Management LLC and its owner, David C. Coggins raised at least $1.85 million from at least 10 investors for a private investment fund, Coral Gables Asset Holdings, L.P. and its successor entity, Coral Gables Capital, L.P., which are relief defendants in the SEC's complaint filed under seal Aug. 19 in district court in Florida and unsealed Monday. The SEC announced Wednesday its complaint alleging that...

