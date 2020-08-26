Nev. Pot Regulator Seeks $200K In Fines From 4 Companies

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Nevada's cannabis regulator has accused four companies of a raft of regulatory lapses including test result manipulation and improper product tagging, seeking more than $200,000 in fines along with license suspensions and revocations. The Cannabis Compliance Board also approved complaints against five individuals at its regular meeting Tuesday, seeking license suspensions and in one case a $35,000 fine against a cultivation facility manager accused of misleading investigators during an inspection. The move is the latest show of force by the agency, created last October after Silver State leaders criticized its predecessor for lax enforcement. Last month, it fined a pair of...

