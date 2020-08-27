Hemp Co. Says Colorado Grower Owes $20.5M For Bad Crop

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A hemp genetics company said a seed producer is on the hook for $20.5 million in damages after failing to live up to the terms of a contract to harvest its CBD cultivar when it turned over a small portion of a late crop soiled by mold and heavy metals. Exotic Canopy Solutions LLC told a Colorado federal court in a suit filed Tuesday that Eastern Colorado Hemp Operations Inc. breached a seed production agreement by refusing to turn over millions of seeds for free and repay an advance as required by the contract in the event of a crop failure....

