GOP Senator Asks USDA To Delay Hemp Rules

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Republican senator from Colorado is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to push back the enforcement date of its final rule for the cultivation of hemp until industry leaders and local regulators can be consulted on making changes. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., wrote to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Tuesday that the interim rule as currently drafted "seriously undermines this burgeoning industry" in Colorado, where some 90,000 acres have been registered for hemp cultivation, he said. Gardner did not clarify which of the "several outstanding issues" with the interim final rule need to be addressed before implementation, but referenced...

